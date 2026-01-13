Opposition Appeals Governor Not to Sign Hate Speech Bill

BENGALURU

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said that an appeal has been made to the Governor not to sign the Hate Speech Prohibition Bill and to take action against providing houses to encroachers in Kogilu Cross and Bangla citizens.

He spoke to reporters after submitting the appeal to the Governor at Lok Bhavan.

We have apprised the Governor about the lack of law and order in Karnataka, turning it into a jungle raj. We have also appealed to save Karnataka from becoming a goonda state. The session should be called only to draft the bill. However, the Congress government has not given an opportunity for discussion on the Hate Speech Prohibition Bill. A law is being brought where if someone blinks or shows their hand, they can be arrested. Just like the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, CM Siddaramaiah is imposing an emergency. Therefore, we have appealed not to sign it.

If this law comes into effect, police can easily arrest opposition MLAs. Based on the government’s instructions, police can file cases against anyone. This has been explained as a conspiratorial bill by Congress and a bill that snatches freedom of speech. A Congress party worker has been murdered in Ballari by Congress members. Without arresting those behind it, allegations have been made against Janardhana Reddy. To bring out the truth, this case should be handed over to CBI investigation, we have requested the Governor. We will hold a convention in Ballari on January 17 to condemn the deterioration of law and order, he informed.

BBMP elections should be held as soon as possible. Seeing the potholes in Bengaluru, heaps of garbage, and the ruined law and order, it is certain that Congress will bite the dust in the elections. The high command will decide on the alliance, he said.