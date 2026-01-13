CM to inaugurate Lalbagh flower show on January 14

BENGALURU

The historic Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh will open on January 14 with a special theme honouring writer KP Poornachandra Tejaswi, featuring rare flowers, new designs and enhanced visitor facilities.

The countdown has begun for the 219th Republic Day Flower Show, which will be held at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The much-awaited event will be inaugurated on January 14 at 4 pm by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Details of the event were shared during a press conference at the Lalbagh central office, addressed by Horticulture Department Secretary Girish Bhagi. He said the inauguration ceremony will take place at the iconic Lalbagh Glass House, continuing a tradition that has been followed for over a century.

According to officials, the flower show will be held for 13 days, drawing thousands of visitors from Bengaluru and other parts of the state. This year’s exhibition has a special literary and environmental focus, as it is themed around the life, works and achievements of renowned Kannada writer KP Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Titled “Tejaswi-Vismaya”, the theme will showcase floral installations inspired by Tejaswi’s novels and writings. Visitors will also get insights into his strong commitment to nature, ecology and environmental conservation, which will be highlighted through creative floral displays and information panels.

The show will feature thousands of flowers, innovative landscaping designs and special varieties brought from Darjeeling. Officials said the exhibition aims to blend literature, environment and horticulture into a visually engaging experience.

To ensure smooth public access, online ticket booking has been introduced for the flower show. Additionally, extra Namma Metro services will be available for visitors. Parking arrangements have been made at Shantinagar TTMC.

Inside Lalbagh, vehicle entry will be restricted, with access permitted only for media vehicles and school buses. All other vehicles will not be allowed within the garden premises.