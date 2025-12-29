Monday, December 29, 2025
Foxconn jobs spark Centre–state credit war in Karnataka

BENGALURU

The Foxconn company, which is being built near Devanahalli here, has created 30,000 jobs. There is a credit war going on between the central and state governments over this issue.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that this is the effort of the Modi government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah countered by saying that this is the effort of our government. If this is the achievement of the central government, why is the BJP not creating jobs in the states.

BJP state President BY Vijayendra criticized this, saying that the state government’s industrial policy and behavior have not been conducive to investment. Ather, Toyota, Foxconn have gone to other states. He said that the Deputy Chief Minister has threatened the businessmen.

Following Vijayendra’s criticism, Large Industries Minister MB Patil and ITBT Minister Priyank Kharge have launched a scathing attack. Incidentally, Foxconn was approved by the Bommai government in 2023. This has been continued by the Siddaramaiah government.

