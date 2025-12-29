‘Applications for GBA election ticket aspirants are available’

BENGALURU

Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are to be held in two to three months. I have instructed that preparations should be made for that right away. I have also informed Priyank Kharge about this and that the hurdles in the courts regarding reservation should be resolved and preparations should be made for holding the elections in the next two months, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at the Congress Foundation Day programme held at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan of the KPCC office on Sunday, he said, if you think that you prepared for the GBA elections after the reservation was fixed, then you cannot win. Because no matter how big a leader you are, when everything is fixed, this DK Shivakumar will not recognize you. The application of aspiring candidates is being released from Sunday, he said.

An amount of Rs 50,000 for general candidates, Rs 25,000 for scheduled candidates is fixed. This money will go to the building fund. During the MLA elections, Rs. 2 lakh was allocated. From this, Rs. 20 crore was collected. This made it possible to advertise on behalf of the party. There is no discount for women, I know how much it costs for an election, he said.

While the audience shouted for concessions for women and OBCs, women are already being given Rs. 2,000 per month and free bus travel. There is no change in this decision, he said.

Aspirants must apply by January 15. 50 percent reservation has been given from 369 wards. At least 10 women should apply from each constituency. Whoever has done good work, they will be given priority. Those who work at the booth level will be given a chance. If Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar turn their backs, there will be no chance. DK Shivakumar conveyed the message that priority will be given to those who have worked.