Monday, December 29, 2025
CM Siddaramaiah to visit Kerala on December 30

BENGALURU

After his Delhi tour, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on a Kerala tour on December 30. During this time, he will participate in KC Venugopal’s programs and is said to be planning to put a stop to the power fight.

Siddaramaiah, who had gone to Delhi on Saturday, held talks with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. After the Delhi tour, he will go to Kerala on December 30 and 31. During this time, he will attend the 93rd Shivagiri Tirthodbhava Samavesha organized by the Narayana Dharma Sangh and will participate in KC Venugopal’s programs. 

The question arises whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying a new tactic after meeting the high command during his Delhi tour.  Or is he trying to put a stop to the power sharing fight.  Amidst all this, it is evident that the Chief Minister is active.

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the stage with KC Venugopal at a Guru Gandhi event held in Mangaluru on December 3.

