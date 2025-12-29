Cong office bearers are involved in the drug racket: Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has alleged that party office bearers close to ministers are involved in the drug racket.

Former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Ashwath Narayan held a joint media conference on Sunday regarding the case of discovery of three drug factories in Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the manufacture, transportation and sale of narcotics have increased in the state. The Home Department has failed to stop the drug menace. There are drug manufacturing factories worth crores. It is clear at what level the Home Department is functioning. Who is in the Narcotics Squad and what are they doing. They attacked the state government, saying that the Maharashtra Police came and raided three drug factories in Kalaburagi, Mysore and now Bengaluru.

The Maharashtra police know where the drug factory is. Our police don’t know, so how are they working. The Home Minister doesn’t know anything, they say we will check and see. The Chief Minister is very busy. Everyone is busy. I don’t know what they are doing while they are so busy. They have put police posts up for sale. Only those with thirty to forty years of experience are ruling, what are they doing? The youth are being ruined by drug consumption. Drug peddlers are ruling with money. Our youth have no future, our country has no future. The Congress is unable to manage anything. Who have they taken action against, he said.

If the Congress has a conscience, let it resign without being in power for a moment. If there is anyone worthy in your party, give them power. Law and order has been ruined in the state. The education system and sports system have been ruined. Congressmen are drowning in the chair fight. They have gone to ruin. No matter how they are ruined, the state should not be ruined. Let the Chief Minister and Home Minister resign. Let the entire police department resign. There is corruption in recruitment and transfers. The CM and Home Minister have failed to protect the citizens. Only those close to the Congress are involved in the drug racket. Only those close to the MLAs and ministers are involved. While 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 391 crore were found in Mysore, drugs worth Rs 56 crore were found in Bengaluru, he criticized.

BJP leader and former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, Karnataka has no anti-drug policy. The government has a soft corner on drugs. There is no proper investigation into the drug discovery case in Mysore. There are no fast track courts. There is no work to create awareness in schools and colleges about drug control. No officers have been appointed in the Home Department who are committed to drug control. The Drug Control Force is weak. There is a situation where police from other states come and raid. The discovery of drug factories, the increase in drug consumption and sales are all due to police failure. In many places, the police themselves have joined hands with drug peddlers. The police of many stations take money from drug peddlers. They have fixed how much they should give to police stations. Thus, the police are helping the racket by taking money from drug peddlers. The Home Department has completely failed. They have fixed that this much should be given to each station and sub-division, he complained.