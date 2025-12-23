Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomeCityKDA seeks Kannada option in Bengaluru railway exams
City

KDA seeks Kannada option in Bengaluru railway exams

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
75

In a letter addressed to the minister, Bilimale expressed concern over the recent recruitment and promotion exams conducted by the Bengaluru division.

BENGALURU

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson Purushottam Bilimale has urged Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna to initiate disciplinary action against officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) Bengaluru division for allegedly denying candidates the opportunity to write departmental exams in Kannada.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, Bilimale expressed concern over the recent recruitment and promotion exams conducted by the Bengaluru division. He noted that while the Mysuru and Hubballi divisions of SWR had permitted candidates to answer in Kannada, the Bengaluru division reportedly restricted the medium of examination, causing deep hurt to the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Bilimale questioned the disparity within the same railway zone, asking why a provision available in Hubballi and Mysuru was denied in the state capital. He urged the minister to order an inquiry into the matter and called for the exams held 15 days ago to be scrapped and conducted afresh. “The denial of the regional language in these exams has led to an injustice against eligible local candidates. These exams must be reconducted to ensure fairness, the letter stated.

The KDA chief further emphasised the need for a self-regulation mechanism within the Railways to prevent such linguistic blunders in the future. The controversy comes at a time when pro-Kannada groups have been increasingly vocal about the alleged imposition of Hindi and the neglect of the state’s official language in central government departments operating within the city.

Previous article
HC seeks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s response in National Herald case
Next article
Avoid Confusion to Protect Governance: Home Minister
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.