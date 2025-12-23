KDA seeks Kannada option in Bengaluru railway exams

In a letter addressed to the minister, Bilimale expressed concern over the recent recruitment and promotion exams conducted by the Bengaluru division.

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson Purushottam Bilimale has urged Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna to initiate disciplinary action against officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) Bengaluru division for allegedly denying candidates the opportunity to write departmental exams in Kannada.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, Bilimale expressed concern over the recent recruitment and promotion exams conducted by the Bengaluru division. He noted that while the Mysuru and Hubballi divisions of SWR had permitted candidates to answer in Kannada, the Bengaluru division reportedly restricted the medium of examination, causing deep hurt to the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Bilimale questioned the disparity within the same railway zone, asking why a provision available in Hubballi and Mysuru was denied in the state capital. He urged the minister to order an inquiry into the matter and called for the exams held 15 days ago to be scrapped and conducted afresh. “The denial of the regional language in these exams has led to an injustice against eligible local candidates. These exams must be reconducted to ensure fairness, the letter stated.

The KDA chief further emphasised the need for a self-regulation mechanism within the Railways to prevent such linguistic blunders in the future. The controversy comes at a time when pro-Kannada groups have been increasingly vocal about the alleged imposition of Hindi and the neglect of the state’s official language in central government departments operating within the city.