Avoid Confusion to Protect Governance: Home Minister

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that the high command is not responsible for the chaos, but that local leaders should resolve it.

BENGALURU

In my view, there should be no confusion. Confusion will affect the administration, said Home Minister G Parameshwar.

Speaking to the media near his Sadashivanagar residence on Monday, he agreed, saying, we should respect what he said. I don’t know what he meant. I don’t know what instructions he is giving. He said to resolve the confusion here. So, the confusion should be resolved here.

In my view, there should be no confusion. If there is confusion, it should be resolved. Good governance should be provided. Confusion affects governance. The message should also go to the officials, Parameshwar clarified.

Speaking about the Delhi trip of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, he said, there is a DWC meeting on December 27. For that, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will go to Delhi. The high command can meet at that time. There is nothing special about it.

Reacting to the BJP’s opposition to the anti-hate speech bill, he said, this bill has not been brought to target anyone. This bill will only apply to those who make hate speech. It has not been brought with anyone in mind. Everyone should respect the law. Hate speech needs to be curbed. The Supreme Court has also given an order. Many incidents have taken place due to hate speech. Murders have taken place, this must stop. It has been brought with that vision in mind. The BJP is doing politics in this. The bill was passed in the session. We will send it to the Governor. If he asks for an explanation, we will give it.

Responding to the issue of a lookout notice to MLA Byrati Basavaraj in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva, the Home Minister said, the CID officials will decide what action to take. Will they issue a lookout notice. I don’t know if they will issue any other notice. It’s all up to the CID, he said.