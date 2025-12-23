Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HC seeks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's response in National Herald case

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, seeking their response on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court order that had refused to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case.

The trial court had earlier dismissed the complaint against the Gandhis and others, observing that the case was based on a private complaint filed by Dr. Subramanian Swamy under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and not on a First Information Report (FIR), making cognisance legally impermissible. The court also noted that it would be premature to consider the merits of the allegations at this stage, including any fresh FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, argued that the trial court’s order was flawed and could set a precedent affecting other similar cases. Justice Ravinder Dudeja, after hearing submissions from both sides, posted the matter for further hearing on March 12, 2026.

The ED alleges that Young Indian, a company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each reportedly hold a 38% stake, acquired the debt of Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald, for a nominal sum of Rs 50 lakh. This transaction allegedly enabled Young Indian to control AJL’s real estate assets nationwide, valued at nearly Rs 2,000 crore. Other accused include Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Dotex Merchandise, and Sunil Bhandari.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

