‘CM, DCM working like brothers, high command to decide on leadership’

Bengaluru

Playing down reports of a power tussle within the Karnataka Congress, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are working together harmoniously and would accept any decision taken by the party high command.

Speaking to reporters with Shivakumar seated beside him, Pilot said the issue was settled as Shivakumar had referred to Siddaramaiah as his elder brother, while the Chief Minister had called him his younger brother. He said the Karnataka government was functioning with integrity and dedication, and that the Congress was fulfilling all promises made before the elections.

Pilot expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state with a strong majority in 2028. He said every Congress worker in Karnataka would abide by the leadership’s decision, stressing that the party’s focus remained on governance and delivery.

Siddaramaiah denies post-Sankranti ‘revolution’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that all decisions regarding the Congress party in the state are determined by the high command. Speaking in Mysuru while hearing public grievances, he emphasized, “I am making it clear once and for all. The Congress high command’s decisions are final. I have spoken with the high command and they will announce their decision. That ends everything.”



To a query on speculations over a “revolution” (kranti) after Sankranti (January 14), the Chief Minister said, “There is no revolution, or anything of the sort. Whatever the situation, the party high command’s decision is final”.

Responding to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s suggestion that party issues could be resolved locally, Siddaramaiah noted, “Whatever issues exist in the party, the high command will resolve them.”