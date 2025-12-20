Police propose strict safety guidelines for IPL

Police will enforce proper parking, pick-up/drop-off, separate queuing areas, and clearly separated entry and exit routes with six-foot gates and proper stairways for the 32,000-capacity stadium

BENGALURU

Bengaluru Police are preparing to issue detailed safety guidelines to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ahead of the hosting of Indian Premier League matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The move comes as the KSCA has begun preparations to stage IPL games in the city.

Police sources said the KSCA governing body will be instructed to strictly follow key recommendations made by an expert committee headed by retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha. These recommendations were framed after a stampede incident near the stadium in the past. Officials said the stadium will be inspected soon, and guidelines will apply not only to the IPL but also to all major matches held in the future.

The police plan to insist on proper parking and pick-up and drop-off arrangements around the stadium, which has a seating capacity of around 32,000 spectators. Since stadium entry points are close to footpaths, separate queuing areas inside the stadium premises will be made mandatory. Entry and exit routes must be clearly separated, with narrow gates of at least six feet width and proper stairways.

Special arrangements will be required for women and children during international matches. Emergency medical care will be strengthened with ambulances, dedicated routes and permanent medical teams. Fire and electrical safety audits will also be compulsory.

Security measures will include trained staff for ID checks, bomb disposal squads, metal detectors, CCTV cameras and baggage scanners. Separate entry and exit paths will be reserved for players, and safe holding areas will be created for emergencies. All stadium staff, guards and stall owners must have police verification.

Guidelines will also cover food safety checks, public transport access, crowd management, real-time crowd monitoring systems, ticket counters and waiting areas. The police are also expected to demand immediate payment of ₹2.04 crore towards IPL 2025 security costs.

Meanwhile, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said discussions are ongoing with the BCCI to host the IPL opening match in Bengaluru, with positive responses received so far.