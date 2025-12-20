Kannadigas win: Railway exams now allowed in Kannada

Bengaluru railway exams previously excluded Kannada, unlike Hubballi and Mysuru, seen as unfair to local candidates

Railway recruitment exams in Bengaluru will now allow candidates to write in Kannada, marking a major win for Kannadigas after a long-standing demand. The decision comes after a meeting held on December 19 between Karnataka Defense Forum President T.A. Narayana Gowda, the Karave delegation, and senior officials of the South Western Railway Division.

Previously, railway promotion exams in the Bengaluru division were restricted to Hindi and English, while Hubballi and Mysuru divisions allowed Kannada as an option. This exclusion was seen as unfair to local candidates, ignoring the state language in the capital city.

Officials from the Railway Department, including DRM and PCPO, responded promptly and approved Kannada as an exam medium. “This is a big win for the employees of Bengaluru Division,” Gowda said, thanking the authorities and the media for their support.

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna also intervened, instructing the South Western Railway to cancel the previous notification and issue a revised one including Kannada. The exams cover positions such as Freight Train Manager, with 317 posts in Bengaluru, 101 in Hubballi, and 56 in Mysuru.

Gowda emphasized that the Karnataka Defense Forum will continue to safeguard the rights of Kannadigas. “There is no compromise in protecting the interests of Kannada-speaking people,” he said, celebrating the success of the long campaign.