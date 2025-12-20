Bangalore officials urge strict holiday safety measures

Bengaluru

With Christmas and New Year celebrations approaching, Bengaluru Uttara Nagar Corporation has issued strict safety instructions for all malls, pubs, five-star hotels, bars, and restaurants under its jurisdiction. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar emphasized that fire and electrical safety compliance is mandatory for all public programs.

Speaking at a meeting at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Yelahanka, the commissioner highlighted the need for public safety, crowd control, and adherence to legal safety norms during holiday events. All establishments were instructed to ensure that fire extinguishers are functional and electrical systems meet safety standards. Emergency exits must remain clear at all times.

Kumar also directed organizations to coordinate closely with relevant authorities, including the police, fire and emergency services, health department, and BESCOM. Special attention was given to training staff, with a recommendation to conduct fire safety mock drills exclusively in Kannada to ensure proper understanding and timely response during emergencies.

The commissioner warned that failure to comply with these directives could result in strict action under applicable laws. Joint Commissioner Mohammad Naeem Momin, along with representatives from the health department, police, fire services, and BESCOM, attended the meeting.

The initiative aims to prevent accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season for citizens. Officials stressed that public cooperation and strict adherence to these measures are critical to avoid mishaps, particularly during events that attract large crowds.

Bengaluru residents are advised to be vigilant and ensure that any establishment they visit complies with the prescribed safety norms, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.