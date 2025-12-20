B’desh sees fresh violence after pro-democracy activist’s death

Sharif Osman Hadi’s death in Singapore sparks violent protests across Bangladesh, targeting media, political residences, and prompting heightened security nationwide

Dhaka

Fresh violence broke out across Bangladesh early Friday after Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent activist from last year’s pro-democracy uprising, died in a Singapore hospital following an assassination attempt. News of the 32-year-old’s death triggered widespread protests in Dhaka, with thousands demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Angry demonstrators torched several buildings, including offices housing the country’s leading newspapers, the English-language Daily Star and the Bengali daily Prothom Alo. Journalists and staff were briefly trapped inside as fires spread, though firefighters later brought the blazes under control and evacuated those inside. Reporters described scenes of panic, smoke-filled corridors, and protesters chanting slogans outside the buildings.

Protests also targeted the residence of India’s assistant high commissioner in Chattogram, where stones were hurled but no damage was reported. Police dispersed the crowd using tear gas and detained several protesters. Elsewhere, the home of a former Awami League minister was vandalised and set on fire, and party offices were attacked in other cities.

Authorities reported arson incidents, road blockades, and clashes in multiple locations, underscoring rising tensions following the activist’s death.



The body of Sharif Osman Hadi, who died in Singapore while undergoing treatment, arrived in Dhaka on December 19, 2025. The Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-585) carrying Hadi’s body from Singapore landed at Shahjalal International Airport.

Yunus announces mourning after activist Hadi’s death

Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus announced a half-day of mourning after activist Sharif Osman Hadi died in Singapore despite medical efforts. Calling his death an irreparable national loss, Yunus said democracy would not be derailed by violence. The government ordered special mosque prayers, while authorities prepared to repatriate Hadi’s body to Dhaka.

Ex-Minister accuses Yunus government of violence

Former Bangladesh minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury accused the Muhammad Yunus–led interim government of deliberately stoking violence to delay elections and provoke India. He alleged attacks on India’s Deputy High Commissioner’s residence were pre-planned and state-backed.

Authorities respond to rising tensions

1. Ready to deal with any situation: Tripura CM

2. Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

3. Fundamentalists behind Bangladesh situation: Bengal BJP chief

4. UN rights chief urges probe into Hadi’s killing

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s July 2024 uprising, hailed from Nalchity in Jhalakathi district. Born to a madrasa teacher, he studied at Nesarabad Kamil Madrasa before earning a political science degree from Dhaka University. He later worked as a lecturer at the private University of Scholars. Hadi founded the socio-cultural platform Inquilab Mancha, which gained influence after the uprising and called for the disbandment of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. A vocal critic of the Hasina government, India, the Bangladesh Army, and the Yunus-led interim administration, he often accused authorities of failing to bring meaningful change. After the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, Hadi praised the verdict as historic.