Parliament adjourns sine die as winter session concludes

Winter Session adjourned amid VB-G RAM G protests; Speaker reviews BJP privilege notice against Opposition MPs over alleged disruptions during parliamentary proceedings

New Delhi

The Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday, concluding amid intense Opposition protests over the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan formally adjourned their respective Houses, describing the session as productive despite disruptions.

The Lok Sabha proceedings ended after the national anthem, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returning from a three-nation visit, present in the House. In the Rajya Sabha, Vice-President Radhakrishnan adjourned the Upper House after laying statements and reports on the table, while expressing disapproval over members’ unruly conduct during a ministerial reply, including protesting and tearing papers. He hoped for more constructive discussions in future sessions.

The Opposition continued protesting the VB-G RAM G Bill, staging demonstrations outside Parliament and at entry points, with Trinamool Congress members actively participating. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, currently in Germany, condemned the Bill, calling it “anti-state” and “anti-village,” arguing that it undermines the rights-based framework of MGNREGA by turning it into a centrally controlled rationed scheme.

LS Speaker reviews BJP notice against Opposition MPs



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reviewing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s notice against eight Opposition members for breach of privilege and contempt. Dubey alleged their “unbecoming” conduct—tearing Bill copies and obstructing proceedings during the VB-G RAM G Bill debate—disrupted the House and violated rules. The Speaker is examining the matter for possible action.



Opposition remarks on Winter Session



A day after Parliament passed VB-G RAM G Bill Congress took a swipe at PM Modi saying he is suffering from a “case of acute acronym-itis”. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X a cartoon representation which read: “All new A.C.R.O.N.Y.M MANTRALAYA – Administrative Commission for Renaming Old Schemes — New Yet Meaningless”.



Jairam Ramesh said Vande Mataram debate was aimed at “defaming Nehru” and “twisting history”, adding that session ended with an “insult of Gandhi” after passage of G RAM G Bill replacing MGNREGA.