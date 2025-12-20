I never said I would serve only 2.5 yrs: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday firmly dismissed rumours about any power-sharing arrangement within the ruling Congress government, asserting that he was elected to serve a full five-year term. Speaking during a debate in the Legislative Assembly on issues concerning North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah clarified that he had never indicated he would serve only two-and-a-half years. “I have completed a five-year term once. I am the Chief Minister now. I believe the high command is in my favour. I will continue till the high command orders,” he said in response to questions from Opposition BJP members regarding the government’s commitments to North Karnataka.

When asked whether the Congress Legislature Party had chosen him as leader for five years or just half the term, Siddaramaiah reiterated, “There was no decision on two-and-a-half years. I have been chosen for five years. I will continue till the high command orders.” He emphasised that the mandate given by the people, coupled with the support of MLAs and the high command, validated his position as Chief Minister.

CM and I have come to understanding: DKS

Not willing to make any direct statement on whether there will be a chief minister change in the state, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Friday said that he and CM Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it. Stating that Siddaramaiah is CM as per the high command’s decision, he clarified that he has never made any comments on the former’s tenure.

Siddaramaiah, earlier in the day, had affirmed that he would remain in office for his full five-year term, expressing confidence in the Congress high command’s support.