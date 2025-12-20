Local teams proposed to solve neighborhood issues

The Commissioner urged local collaboration, suggesting ward representatives coordinate with officers for faster problem-solving and improved communication

Bengaluru

The Bangalore South City Corporation has proposed forming local level teams to address civic issues more effectively, following a meeting held in the Jayanagar zone on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner K. N. Ramesh and attended by office bearers of apartment associations and local residents’ associations.

During the discussion, residents highlighted several long pending problems affecting daily life. These included footpath encroachments, poor street lighting, irregular solid waste collection, bad road conditions, illegal building construction, commercial activities in residential areas, maintenance of public toilets, e-khata issues and other civic concerns.

After listening to the grievances, the Commissioner said many issues can be solved at the local level if citizens and officials work together. He suggested identifying ward level representatives who understand ground realities and can coordinate directly with corporation officers. Such coordination, he said, would help in faster problem solving and better communication.

On solid waste management, the Commissioner noted that several non government organisations have already studied the issue and provided useful suggestions. He said effective implementation requires cooperation between citizens and the corporation. He also encouraged the expansion of garbage kiosks through private partnerships to manage waste disposal black spots across the city.

Speaking about urban planning, Mr. Ramesh said private organisations and educational institutions can play a role by studying the city’s current conditions and offering practical solutions. He added that college students can also contribute by giving ideas on city design and planning.

The Commissioner informed residents that daily updates about civic works are being shared on the corporation’s social media platforms and urged citizens to follow them for information.

He also announced that he would conduct a spot inspection of local issues next week and assured residents that concerned officials have been directed to take necessary action.

Representatives from several apartment and residents’ associations, including Shriram Symphony, Kanakapura Road, Anjanapura and Balaji Layout, attended the meeting.