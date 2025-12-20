Prohibitory orders imposed in Bashettihalli ahead of local body polls

Doddaballapura

In view of the general election to the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat and the by-election to fill vacant seats in the Doddaballapura Urban Local Body, prohibitory orders have been imposed in specified areas of Doddaballapura taluk. The order has been issued by District Collector and District Election Officer A.B. Basavaraju to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

According to the official order, prohibitory restrictions will be in force in the limits of the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat and the 21st Hemavathipete ward of the Doddaballapura Municipal Council. The restrictions will be effective from 5 pm on December 19 until 12 midnight on December 21.

During the period of the prohibitory order, the gathering of more than five persons at a single place has been strictly banned. Processions, public meetings, and rallies are also prohibited within the notified areas. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace during the election period.

In addition, fairs and festivals have been banned within the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat limits and the 21st Hemavathipete ward on December 21, the polling day, to facilitate voters in exercising their franchise without disturbance. Authorities have stated that the restrictions are temporary and are intended solely to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful voting process.

The order further prohibits the carrying of any dangerous weapons, explosives, or inflammable materials in the restricted areas during the enforcement period. The use of loudspeakers and sound-amplifying devices has also been banned to avoid disruption and maintain public order.

District officials have appealed to the public, political parties, and candidates to cooperate with the administration and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued under the prohibitory order. Any violation of the restrictions will invite legal action as per existing laws.