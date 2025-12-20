Valmiki Scheme: Landowners asked to submit consent letters

Authorities have directed landowners willing to sell land under the Valmiki Corporation scheme to submit consent letters.

Chitradurga

The District Manager of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation has issued a notice calling upon landowners willing to sell land under the Land Ownership Scheme to submit their consent letters within the stipulated deadline. The directive was issued on December 19 as part of preparations for implementing the scheme during the 2025–26 financial year.

Under the Land Ownership Scheme of the Valmiki Development Corporation, applications are being invited from eligible beneficiaries to avail loan facilities for purchasing land. In this context, landowners belonging to communities other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who are willing to sell their land for the scheme, have been asked to come forward and submit the necessary documents.

Interested landowners must approach the District Office of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and submit relevant land ownership documents, caste certificate, and a duly signed consent letter. All required documents must be submitted on or before December 31, according to the official notification.

Officials clarified that land transactions under the scheme will be considered strictly based on government norms and approved targets. Only proposals that meet eligibility criteria and comply with prescribed rules will be taken forward for further processing.

The Land Ownership Scheme aims to support landless and marginalised families from Scheduled Tribe communities by enabling them to acquire agricultural land through institutional support. The cooperation of willing landowners is considered essential for the successful implementation of the programme.

For additional details and clarification, landowners and interested parties have been advised to contact the District Manager’s Office, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Saraswathipuram, Main Road, Chitradurga. Further information can also be obtained by calling 08194-200430, the notification added.