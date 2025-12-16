Searches Yield 13 Mobile Phones, Marijuana Packets across 3 State Prisons

Coordinated inspections under new DG signal tougher stance on contraband, discipline

BENGALURU

Intensive searches carried out by prison officials across Karnataka over the past 72 hours have led to the seizure of 13 mobile phones and six packets of marijuana from three prisons, signalling a renewed crackdown on contraband and indiscipline within correctional facilities.

The coordinated inspections were conducted under the guidance of the newly appointed Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, who assumed charge only a few days ago. Officials said the drive covered Central Prison, Bengaluru; Central Prison, Mysuru; and Karwar District Prison, focusing on inmate barracks, common areas and suspected storage points.

According to prison authorities, six mobile phones were recovered during searches at Central Prison, Bengaluru. At Mysuru Central Prison, officials seized six packets of marijuana allegedly kept by inmates. Another seven mobile phones were recovered from inmates during inspections at Karwar District Prison. The seized items are prohibited under prison rules, and departmental action has been initiated against those found in possession of the contraband.

Commending the teams involved, Alok Kumar said, “I appreciate the good work done by our team in the past 72 hours. These are small steps, but there is a long way to go.” He underlined that sustained, surprise inspections and tighter checks on parcels and food items entering prisons would continue to curb the use of mobile phones and narcotics inside jails.

Officials said the intensified checks follow recent incidents at Karwar District Prison, where strict enforcement measures reportedly triggered unrest among a few inmates. Mohammed Abdul Fayan and Kaushik Nihal, transferred to Karwar Prison from Mangaluru a couple of months ago, were allegedly unhappy with the tightened regime, including thorough scrutiny of parcels and curbs on illegal communication.

Last week, the duo allegedly attacked jailer Kallappa Gasti and three other prison personnel during an altercation linked to these measures. Prison officials said the incident reinforced the need for stronger controls and routine searches to ensure the safety of staff and inmates.

Authorities reiterated that the objective of the ongoing drive is not only to seize contraband but also to restore discipline, prevent criminal networks from operating from within prisons, and improve overall prison management. More searches across other facilities in the State are expected in the coming days as part of a sustained enforcement strategy.

Four Inmates Shifted After Karwar Prison Violence

Director General Alok Kumar said four inmates involved in the recent violence at Karwar District Prison have been transferred to other prisons. It may be recalled that inmates Mohammed Abdul Fayan and Kaushik Nihal, both from Mangaluru, allegedly attacked Karwar Prison jailer Kallappa Gasti and three other personnel inside the prison about a week ago, leaving them injured. Authorities said the transfers were ordered to restore order and prevent further incidents.