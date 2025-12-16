Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Kristu Jayanti University Hosts Grand Inaugural Celebration

BENGALURU

Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, hosted its Grand Inaugural Celebration on Monday at its main campus, marking a historic milestone following its recognition as a Deemed to be University by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Padma Bhushan awardee N Ram, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu and Director of The Hindu Publishing Group, was the Chief Guest. He lauded the university’s efforts in delivering quality education to all sections of society and highlighted the challenges faced by underprivileged communities. He emphasized the responsibility of higher education institutions to ensure accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence, while also addressing the ethical and structural biases embedded in generative AI in classrooms.

During the ceremony, the university logo was officially unveiled by N Ram. The event also featured the release of Luminescence: The Silver Journey of Kristu Jayanti University, authored by Vice Chancellor Fr Dr Augustine George CMI and co-authored by Fr Joshy Mathew. The first copy was presented to Fr Dr Thomas Chathamparampil CMI, and former principals and CMI missionaries were honoured for their contributions.

Fr Dr Thomas Chathamparampil CMI, Prior General of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) Congregation, gave the presidential address, stressing the university’s role in fostering inclusivity and holistic life education. Fr Dr Abraham Vettiyankal CMI, Chancellor, highlighted the importance of learning how to learn rather than just what to learn. Vice Chancellor Fr Dr Augustine George CMI reflected on aligning the university’s goals with national objectives, providing transformative, globally competitive education, and serving as a beacon of humanity.

The ceremony celebrated the institution’s 26-year journey, which began in 1999 with nine students and a single programme. Today, it serves over 16,000 students across more than 60 programmes. The event gathered eminent dignitaries from higher education, governance, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders, underscoring the university’s commitment to research, community development, nation-building, and shaping Viksit Bharat @2047 through knowledge, innovation, and values.

The inaugural celebrations symbolized Kristu Jayanti University’s growth, vision, and enduring commitment to inclusive and quality higher education.

