KSRTC increases incentives for accident-free drivers

KSRTC has announced enhanced incentives and allowances for accident-free drivers, effective January 1, 2026, to encourage road safety

Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced an increase in incentive payments for drivers who maintain an accident-free record. The decision was issued by KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, aiming to reward and motivate safe driving practices across the state.

Previously, drivers awarded the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal received a cash prize of ₹5,000. Under the revised scheme, this amount has been doubled to ₹10,000. Additionally, the monthly allowance for these medal-winning drivers has been raised by ₹500–1,000.

Similarly, drivers who have been awarded the Silver Medal earlier received ₹2,500 as a cash reward. This amount has now been increased to ₹5,000, while their monthly allowance has been doubled from ₹250 to ₹500. These enhancements are designed to recognise the dedication and professional conduct of drivers who contribute to KSRTC’s safe and reliable services.

The revised incentive structure will come into effect from January 1, 2026. KSRTC officials emphasized that this initiative is part of broader efforts to encourage road safety, reduce accidents, and reward drivers for exemplary performance. By offering higher cash rewards and allowances, KSRTC hopes to further instil a culture of responsible and accident-free driving among its workforce, ultimately ensuring safer transportation services for passengers across Karnataka.

This move aligns with the corporation’s ongoing commitment to promoting safety, accountability, and excellence within its operations, while also recognising the crucial role drivers play in maintaining public trust and service reliability.