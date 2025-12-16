DC urges 100% progress in national pulse polio campaign

District Collector A.B. Basavaraju urges parents to vaccinate all children under five during December’s Pulse Polio Campaign to achieve full coverage

Bengaluru Rural

District Collector A.B. Basavaraju has urged parents to ensure that all children under five receive the free polio vaccine during the upcoming National Pulse Polio Campaign, scheduled from December 21 to 24, 2025. Speaking at a preparatory meeting at the District Collectorate, he emphasized the importance of achieving 100% coverage in the district.

Polio booths will be set up across all government taluk hospitals, community health centers, 24/7 primary health centers, urban health centers, selected schools, and Anganwadi centers. Additional booths will be established at public spaces such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, and toll plazas. Health workers are instructed to identify target areas, provide proper training, and ensure children who miss vaccination are reached through house-to-house visits, including migrant children.

The Collector also highlighted recent child mortality data, reporting 18 deaths among infants aged 0-1 years across the district from April to November, with additional deaths among children aged 1-5 years and three pregnant women. He stressed that health workers, nurses, and doctors play a vital role in safeguarding maternal and child health and called for raising public awareness to prevent further fatalities.

Hospitals are directed to conduct timely health checks, admit children when necessary, and ensure proper vaccination follow-up. Any negligence or delay in care that leads to child or maternal deaths will invite strict action. The meeting was attended by district health and family welfare officials, including Dr. Seema Rudrappa Mabele and Dr. Hemavati, along with taluk health officers, doctors, and health department staff.

The Collector urged all stakeholders to ensure comprehensive coverage, prevent future tragedies, and achieve 100% success in the polio vaccination drive.