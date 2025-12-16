MG Road Pipe Work Triggers Mixed Response from Businesses

Traders back upgrades but warn of losses without timelines, access plans

BENGALURU

With the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) preparing to dig up MG Road, Bengaluru’s prime commercial corridor, businesses, office tenants and industry bodies along the stretch are bracing for disruption, raising concerns over accessibility, traffic congestion and potential losses if the pipe-laying timeline slips.

Some business owners said the work is necessary, but only if it is accompanied by clear schedules and effective traffic and access management. They fear that prolonged uncertainty could hurt footfalls during the peak year-end season and strain already congested Central Business District (CBD) roads.

Shesh Paplikar, owner of BHIVE Co-working Space on MG Road, said infrastructure upgrades were unavoidable on a road of such importance. “Ultimately, if work has to be done, it has to be done. MG Road is a prime business corridor, and if traffic management is planned properly, business will not come to a standstill,” he said. He added that a large share of their users commute via Namma Metro, which could soften the impact of partial road closures.

Frequent commuters, however, say disruption has already begun. Aryaman Lakshamanan, who works out of an office on MG Road, said diversions have made access unpredictable. “They’ve blocked stretches on Primrose Road and Brunton Cross Road, leading to congestion and long pile-ups during peak hours,” he said, adding that commute times have become inconsistent.

Retailers and food outlets expressed sharper concerns, particularly over walk-in customers. Kishore Kumar, owner of Aubree with an outlet on MG Road, said the area’s commercial viability depends heavily on ease of access. “This is a prime location, but once digging starts, walk-ins drop immediately,” he said. With businesses increasingly dependent on delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato, he added that congestion-related delays could directly hit daily revenue.

Industry bodies warned that delays could ripple across the CBD. Vijayashekar Ravi Deepam, Vice-President of the Bangalore Trades Association (BTA), said prolonged work even on short stretches could trigger widespread disruption. Completing the works on the 2-km stretch in 15 days would be a “miracle,” he said, cautioning that otherwise MG Road and adjoining CBD roads would be severely affected.

He also flagged concerns over road restoration methods, arguing that white-topping would be “suicidal” for establishments in the area. When the Association met the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, it urged blacktopping instead, citing significantly lower disruption to businesses and traffic.