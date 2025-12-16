Four arrested in Kotatttu murder case in Brahmavara

Kota

Police have arrested four accused in connection with the murder of Santosh Mogaveer (30), which occurred at Padukere in Kotatttu village under the Brahmavara limits. The arrested persons have been identified as Darshan (21) from Parampalli Padukere, Kaushik (21) of Neeradi Jeddu in Sasthan Pandehwar, and Ankit (19) and Sujan (21), both residents of Padukere, Kotatttu. All four accused have been produced before the court.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of December 14. Santosh, along with Poojari, Sachin, Chetan, Kaushik, Sujan, and Darshan, had gone to a bar and later proceeded to the Padukere Circle, where they had food and were engaged in conversation. During this time, a heated argument reportedly broke out between Darshan and Kaushik on one side, and Ankit and Sujan on the other, over issues related to Santosh’s family and alcohol consumption.

The verbal altercation soon escalated, with the accused allegedly abusing Santosh using obscene language and then assaulting him collectively. During the scuffle, Darshan is said to have struck Santosh forcefully on the back of his neck with his hand, while Kaushik also allegedly hit him. Another individual, Rajath, reportedly intervened and tried to stop the fight.

However, Santosh collapsed at the spot after sustaining the injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Brahmavara for treatment. Doctors who examined him declared that Santosh had already succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Kota Police Station. Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the death and to determine individual roles in the assault.