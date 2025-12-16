Special focus on slow learners to improve SSLC results

Chitradurga

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal M. Nasiruddin has called upon teachers to pay special attention to academically backward and slow-learning students to ensure a 100 per cent pass rate in the SSLC examinations.

He was speaking while presiding over a six-day district-level training programme for social science teachers held at the DIET campus in Chitradurga on Monday. The training covered refresher courses, Gyanasetu, value education, and provisions of the POCSO Act. Nasiruddin said recent changes in the SSLC examination pattern, along with the release of a blueprint and four model question papers, would help students prepare better and improve pass percentages.

He informed that over the past month, more than 580 government high school assistant teachers in the district have been trained on refresher modules, Gyanasetu, POCSO Act, value education, career guidance, and child rights protection. Stressing the need for holistic education, he said career guidance is essential to help students choose future academic paths, while value education is necessary to build a responsible society. He expressed concern over the increasing number of old-age homes, terming it a worrying social trend.

Deputy Director of the School Education Department M.R. Manjunath said that despite being a drought-prone district, Chitradurga has continued to make progress in the education sector. He urged teachers of all subjects to instil confidence among students, remove exam-related fear, and work collectively towards achieving 100 per cent SSLC results.

Training nodal officer Gnaneshwari outlined the objectives and structure of the programme, stating that it should directly contribute to improving academic outcomes. On the occasion, the “Mission 40+” initiative designed for slow learners in social science was also launched.

Several education officials, DIET lecturers, subject inspectors, and social science teachers from across the district participated in the programme.