Clean Chit to D’sthala Admin

SIT finds D’sthala mass burial claims fabricated, names 6 accused

Bengaluru

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted a preliminary report to the Beltangady court in Karnataka, stating that the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case was fabricated through a conspiracy orchestrated by anti-Dharmasthala activists. The report cleared the Dharmasthala authorities of wrongdoing and named six accused: Chinnayya (A1), Mahesh Shetty Timrodi, Girish Mattannanavar, Jayanth, Vitthal Gowda, and Sujatha Bhatt.

Investigators revealed that A1 Chinnayya was coached, pressured, and paid to provide false statements, while a staged narrative of “mass burials” was created to target Dharmasthala. The accused allegedly procured a skull, staged evidence, and recorded coached statements, with conspiracy meetings held at Timrodi’s residence. The SIT recovered video clips, bank transaction trails, electronic data, and witness statements supporting the findings.

The SIT has requested court permission to arrest five of the accused, with custodial interrogations planned to complete the investigation and file the final report.

Reacting to the SIT report, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he had previously indicated in the Assembly that a conspiracy existed against Dharmasthala. He affirmed that the allegations were baseless, justice had prevailed, and the truth has come out. Shivakumar emphasized that such conspiracies could harm long-standing institutions, stressing the importance of allowing the law to take its course. He also noted ideological differences between the RSS and BJP, which he said were intertwined with the conspiracy.

Case Brief