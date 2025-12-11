DGCA summons IndiGo CEO, orders operational inspection

New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to present “comprehensive data and updates” on the airline’s recent operational disruptions. Elbers, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to appear before the DGCA today on December 11 at 3 pm.

The airline is required to provide detailed information on flight restoration status across its network, progress in re-accommodating affected passengers, and priority handling measures for vulnerable travelers including elderly passengers, medical cases, and unaccompanied minors. The DGCA also expects an updated recruitment and training plan for pilots and cabin crew, along with measures to prevent roster shortages and address FDTL-related issues.

Additionally, the airline must submit details on cancellation refunds, baggage return, and re-routing arrangements following cancellations.



What will the DGCA inspection do?

The DGCA has also ordered immediate on-site inspections at selected airports over the next three days to evaluate safety, operational preparedness, and passenger facilitation during the ongoing disruption. Inspecting officers will report within 24 hours on flight delays and cancellations, terminal congestion, queue management, adequacy of operational manpower, 24×7 help desk functioning, and communication of delays or alternate arrangements.

The inspection will further assess passenger amenities such as drinking water, seating arrangements, terminal cleanliness, hygiene of toilets, and special assistance for senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and PRMs. The presence of senior airline management at airports, pending baggage delivery, and direct passenger feedback will also be monitored. The DGCA aims to ensure full operational transparency, passenger safety, and improved service efficiency amid the disruption.