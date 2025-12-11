Shah refutes ‘vote chori’ claims, Rahul challenges him to debate

New Delhi

During a heated discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rebutted allegations of “vote chori” raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shah criticized the Opposition for questioning the integrity of the voter list and the Summary Revision (SIR) process, calling such claims double standards. He emphasized that SIR, conducted under the Election Commission, ensures clean electoral rolls and is not under government control.

Shah alleged that the first instance of “vote chori” took place immediately after Independence. “Post Independence, Sardar Patel was backed by 28 persons, Jawahar Lal Nehru by two persons; yet Nehru became PM, this was vote choir.” He pointed out that the Congress often blames EVMs, electoral rolls, or the EC for losses instead of leadership issues.

Rahul Gandhi, intervening, challenged Shah to a debate on his press conferences, signaling a direct confrontation. Congress MPs, including KC Venugopal, contested Shah’s claims regarding Sonia Gandhi, noting ongoing legal proceedings and emphasizing factual accuracy.

Shah defended SIR, highlighting its role since 1952 in maintaining fair elections and removing ineligible voters, including deceased individuals and foreign nationals. He asserted that the Opposition’s campaign against the process undermines democracy, and stressed that BJP’s electoral successes reflect the elimination of corrupt practices.

Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply to the discussion on electoral reforms in the House.

“We want to remove all illegal immigrants from this country.Opposition can boycott Parliament, but we will ensure that no illegal immigrant remains in the voter list. Opposition raised the issue of SIR to keep illegal immigrants in voter lists”- Amit Shah, Union Home Minister



Prasad warns paper ballots could lead to booth capturing

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Parliament on Wednesday, rejecting opposition demands to revert to paper ballots. He warned that returning to ballot papers would revive booth capturing, undermining election integrity. Citing over two dozen Supreme Court and high court judgments, Prasad said EVMs are legally validated, and attempts to hack them in the Election Commission’s presence have failed.

Rahul Gandhi submits dissent note on CIC appointment

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly submitted a dissent note after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The discussion took place in the PM’s Chamber at Parliament and lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Jairam Ramesh slams PM, HM as ‘Distorians’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ruling party leaders for politicizing history, calling them “distorians” instead of historians. Speaking during the 150th anniversary discussion of Vande Mataram, Ramesh said parliamentary debates revealed “too little history in politics and too much politics in history.”

He reiterated Congress arguments, highlighting that the current version of Vande Mataram was a collective decision of the Congress Working Committee, including leaders like Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, and Nehru. Ramesh questioned whether accusations of “appeasement” against Nehru extended to other freedom struggle leaders and stated that the government’s focus seemed aimed at insulting Nehru and Tagore.