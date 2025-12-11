Blood samples of injured and deceased in murder cases mandatory: HC

The High Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the accused in the wife’s murder case, upholding the sentence imposed by the trial court

BENGALURU

The High Court has directed the state Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police (DGs, IGPs) and the Prosecution Department to issue necessary instructions to investigating officers regarding the mandatory collection of blood samples of deceased or injured persons in cases like murder allegations.

The bench of Justice R Devadas and Justice B Muralidhar Pai issued this instruction while hearing a criminal appeal filed by Bhimappa challenging the trial court’s order sentencing him to life imprisonment for murdering his wife.

In addition, the bench has directed the trial courts hearing the case to mandatorily collect and submit blood group samples of those who died or were injured in criminal incidents along with evidence.

The bench also said that the investigating officers had seized blood-stained objects from the scene of the incident and blood-stained clothes from the deceased and the accused. However, they had erred in not collecting the blood group of the deceased.

The investigation report submitted by the investigating officers states that the blood group is ‘O’. However, no evidence has been provided to confirm that the blood is that of the deceased. The purpose of collecting bloody soil, clothes and other items required for the chargesheet during the investigation is to add circumstantial evidence. This will allow the crime against the accused to be confirmed, it said.

If the investigating officers fail to obtain the blood group report of the deceased or injured, the very purpose of collecting the bloody items will be defeated. We have come to know that the investigating agency often makes such mistakes. Therefore, the bench has directed that blood group reports should be submitted before the trial court in murder cases.

The bench also directed that a copy of the order be forwarded to the DG and IG offices and the Director of Prosecution Department for necessary instructions regarding the order. It should also be forwarded to the Gadag District Legal Services Authority for appropriate compensation to the children of the deceased, the bench said in its order.