LS adjourned amid opposition protests on SIR; Manipur GST Bill passed

Winter session sees protests over Special Intensive Revision; key bill cleared amid uproar

NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, as opposition parties staged protests demanding a discussion on the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition highlighted concerns over rising workloads on booth level officers (BLOs), citing multiple suicides allegedly linked to SIR duties.

The House experienced two earlier adjournments during the Question Hour in the morning and again in the afternoon before being adjourned for the day at around 2.20 PM. Several opposition members entered the Well, shouting slogans and pressing for a debate on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission.

Despite the disruption, Parliament managed to pass a bill amending the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law for Manipur. Introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the legislation replaces a presidential ordinance and empowers Parliament to enact the law while the state remains under President’s Rule.

During the 12-minute Zero Hour, Sitharaman introduced three additional bills and tabled supplementary demands for grants for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Among them were the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at levying excise duty on tobacco products, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, which imposes a new cess on pan masala manufacturing.

The passage of the Manipur GST Bill, despite the chaos in the House, underscores Parliament’s ability to push through essential legislation even amid intense political contention. The first day of the Winter Session reflected both the opposition’s insistence on accountability regarding SIR and the government’s determination to advance its legislative agenda.

RS Chairman urges members to follow parliamentary discourse



Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, in his maiden speech, urged members to respect the Constitution, adhere to rules, and observe the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of parliamentary conduct, ensuring individual rights are protected while maintaining decorum and responsibilities within established norms of the Upper House.