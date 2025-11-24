Safari ban hurts livelihoods, operators demand immediate action

BENGALURU

Travel operators in Karnataka have urged the State government to restart jungle safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole, saying the ban has badly affected tourism and the lives of thousands of families who depend on it.

Safari services in both tiger reserves were stopped earlier this month after a series of tiger attacks in H.D. Kote and Sargur areas, where three farmers lost their lives. Due to fear among villagers, the government suspended safaris and trekking so forest officials could track and capture tigers that had moved towards human settlements. The Forest Department has since captured two tigers linked to the incidents.

Karnataka State Travel Owners’ Association President K. Radhakrishna Holla said the tourism sector in the State is already facing many difficulties. With fewer tourists coming, the safari suspension has made things worse. He said winter is usually the busiest season for tourism. Stopping safaris during this time has caused heavy financial loss to operators, drivers, guides, and hotel staff.

He explained that summer restrictions are understandable due to fire risk and water shortage, but a complete ban in winter is harming people who depend on safari-based tourism for daily income.

Narayana L.R., a cab driver from Yelahanka, shared his struggle. He said he used to earn around ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per week by taking tourists to Bandipur. After the ban, his income has fallen to just about ₹3,000. He added that many drivers and workers are now finding it hard to run their homes.

The association has requested the government to follow a balanced approach instead of a total shutdown. They have asked for safaris to resume with strict safety rules, limited entry, and only certified vehicles.

They believe this step can protect both people and wildlife while saving the livelihoods of many families across the tourism sector.