G. Parameshwar says he is always in the race for CM’s post

Parameshwar said Dalit leadership demands should be addressed respectfully within the party, denied secret meeting rumors, and stressed only Congress high command decides leadership changes



BENGALURU

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said he is always in the race for the Chief Minister post, but he never chased it blindly. He recalled his role as KPCC president in 2013, when the Congress party returned to power with public support. He said everyone worked together and the victory was not his alone. He added that he lost the election then, and the future could have been different if he had won. He also said the party does not always choose the state president as Chief Minister.

On Dalit leadership, Parameshwar said Dalit leaders have been demanding their due position for many years. He said such matters should be handled inside the party with care and respect, not through public fights. He denied rumors about secret meetings on a change of leadership. He clarified that he only had lunch with some ministers and discussed general political and administrative matters. He stressed that only the Congress high command can take such decisions.

Speaking about the role of the high command, he said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will decide when needed. He added that leadership changes have happened earlier in Karnataka, but the time has not come now.

Parameshwar also spoke about the Bengaluru ATM cash robbery case. He said seven accused have been arrested and Rs 6.29 crore recovered so far. He confirmed that one police staff member was involved in the crime. He praised the police team for handling this difficult case with great care and intelligence.

He warned that strict action, including dismissal, will be taken against any staff involved in crimes. He also said the concerned cash handling agency will be checked for RBI guideline violations and legal action will follow.

Bengaluru police constable suspended over robbery

Constable Annappa Naik of Govindpura police station has been suspended for his alleged role in the ₹7 crore cash van robbery in Bengaluru. Eastern Division DCP Devaraj issued the suspension, while Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh directed all officers to closely monitor the case. So far, seven people have been arrested, including former CMS employee Xavier, current CMS staff Gopi, Ravi, Jitesh, and Constable Naik. Authorities have recovered ₹5.7 crore from the accused. ACPs and DCPs are instructed to hold meetings and submit detailed reports as investigations continue to ensure swift justice.