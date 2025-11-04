Pahare Forum gets Indira Priyadarshini Environment Award

Hubballi





The ‘Pahare’ Forum, an organization known for its dedicated service in promoting environmental cleanliness and awareness, was honoured with the Indira Priyadarshini Environment Award during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The event took place in Hubballi on Tuesday.

KSPCB Chairman Narendra Swamy presented the prestigious award to the forum’s president, Nagaraj Nayak, in recognition of the group’s decade-long contribution to community hygiene and environmental protection.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Pahare founder-president Nagaraj Nayak thanked the Pollution Control Board and the Karnataka government for the recognition. He stated that the award symbolizes the collective efforts of every member of Pahare who has worked tirelessly for more than ten years to ensure public cleanliness. “This honour belongs to every volunteer, our advisory members, and all those who have stood with us in this mission. We are committed to continuing our active role in environmental and cleanliness initiatives in the coming years,” he said.

The Pahare Forum has conducted numerous cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and community-led waste management activities across North Karnataka, inspiring citizens to take ownership of their surroundings.

The ceremony was attended by legislators Shivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Tenginkai, along with several senior officials and dignitaries, who praised Pahare’s contribution as a model for citizen-led environmental activism.