District observes international adoption awareness campaign

Chikkaballapur

The district administration organized an International Adoption Awareness Campaign across Chikkaballapur to promote understanding of legal adoption procedures and the importance of giving children a loving, secure home, said Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra.

Inaugurating the event at the DC office conference hall, Ravindra stressed that adoption ensures family care for children deprived of parental protection. He highlighted that public awareness is vital to encourage more families to consider legal adoption, helping children grow up in safe and affectionate environments.

The campaign, jointly organized by the Department of Women and Child Development, the District Child Protection Unit, and the Juvenile Justice Board, featured awareness drives, discussions, and outreach programs throughout the district. Officials emphasized that every child deserves love, care, and the right to a nurturing family, noting that adoption transforms lives by providing emotional and social stability.

Women and Child Development Deputy Director R. Venkateshwar, District Child Protection Officer B. Naushad, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mahesh Kumar, and members of the Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Committees participated in the event. They reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to spreading awareness about legal adoption and ensuring that orphaned and abandoned children are integrated into caring families through proper procedures.