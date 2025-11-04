District admin urges vigilance against child labour

District officials emphasized strict enforcement to eliminate child and labour, highlighting awareness, rehabilitation measures, and legal actions against violators across Chikkaballapur.

Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra emphasized the need for intensified vigilance to eliminate child and bonded labour in the district. Speaking at a meeting held in the Zilla Panchayat auditorium, he directed officials to strictly enforce existing laws and protect children from exploitation.

The event, organized jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Labour Department, reviewed district-level measures against child labour. Ravindra revealed that from April 1 to October 31, 2025, 15 inspections were conducted, resulting in the rescue of 13 children—two from child labour and eleven from bonded labour. Rehabilitation efforts for these victims are underway.

He reminded that as per the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, employing children below 14 years or adolescents under 18 years in hazardous industries is a punishable offence, carrying imprisonment of six months to two years, a fine between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000, or both. Those violating the law repeatedly face stricter penalties.

The deputy commissioner also urged the public to report any such incidents through the child helpline 1098 and stated that rescued children would receive ₹20,000 rehabilitation aid.

He called for collective awareness drives and stricter enforcement to ensure every child’s right to free and compulsory education. Officials from multiple departments, including the Labour, Health, and Women and Child Welfare departments, participated in the meeting.