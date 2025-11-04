Tuesday, November 4, 2025
State

Moyyuddin leads free distribution camp for govt scheme cards

A large turnout marked a free card distribution and awareness camp in Kolar, led by social worker and Congress leader Moyyuddin to help citizens access government welfare schemes.

KOLAR

Social worker and Congress leader Moyyuddin urged the public to take advantage of various government welfare schemes by obtaining the necessary identification and benefit cards. He was speaking at a public awareness and free card distribution camp organized under his leadership at Sultan Tippasandra in Ward No. 16, Usman Nagar, Kolar.

Moyyuddin emphasized that many citizens remain unaware of the numerous welfare programs available to them and, as a result, are deprived of benefits they deserve. He said such awareness camps are being organized to educate people and help them obtain essential documents. “We will continue to hold similar awareness programs in the coming days to ensure no eligible person is left behind,” he added.

At the special camp, hundreds of people registered for various government benefits. Unorganized workers received Labour (E-Shram) cards, while several beneficiaries obtained Ayushman Bharat health cards for free medical facilities. Voter ID registrations were also facilitated at the venue, ensuring that participants could access both social and civic entitlements easily.

District President of the Unorganized Workers’ Association Sameer Pasha, Youth Congress leader and national coordinator Junaid Khan, and community representatives Afsar Khan, M.B. Shams, Musaddiq, Abdul Sadiq, Azeem, Irshad, and Riyaz were present at the event.

The initiative, led by Moyyuddin, reflected a strong commitment to grassroots empowerment by spreading awareness about welfare schemes and simplifying access to government benefits for the common people of Kolar.

