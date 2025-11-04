Sathya Sai University signs MoU with Karnataka Sanskrit University

Chikkaballapur

Sathya Sai Gram in Muddenahalli is set to become a “Global Village” in the coming years, said Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai during his address on the 81st day of the “One World, One Family – Global Cultural Festival” on Tuesday. He noted that several initiatives are already underway, and within the next decade, the village will emerge as a global center for learning and service to humanity — a vision inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba himself.

Expressing commitment to promoting girls’ education in Kodagu, he said his organization would collaborate with the Arameri Kalancheri Mutt in Virajpet to serve Goddess Cauvery by contributing to the best of their ability.

Speaking about Malaysia, the festival’s guest country, Sadguru praised its message of unity and revealed plans to establish healthcare facilities there. “Give more, take less — that’s how we sustain,” he said.

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt’s Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji lauded the Sai institutions for imparting value-based education, combining knowledge with moral grounding. “This is true education that uplifts humanity,” he said.

MLC Dr. K. Govindaraju commended the Sathya Sai institutions for offering free healthcare and education without charging fees, calling it a divine achievement.

In a major development, Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Sanskrit University in the presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. The agreement was exchanged between Vice-Chancellors Srikanth Murthy and Prof. Ahalya.

During the event, Srikanth Bolla, CEO of Bollant Industries Pvt. Ltd., received the One World, One Family Global Leadership Award, while Pashupati Sithamparam from Malaysia was honored with the Global Humanitarian Award for his contributions to education. Malaysian delegates Mukesh Kumar Munyadi and Anthony Bong also shared insights on their nation’s culture and spirituality.