Kanaka Dasa jayanti to be celebrated grandly on Nov 8: DC Ravindra

Chikkaballapur



The district-level celebration of Sri Kanaka Dasa Jayanti will be held with grandeur and devotion on November 8 at Kannada Bhavana, announced Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra.

Chairing a preparatory meeting with community leaders at the DC office on Friday, Ravindra said a grand procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Marulu Siddeshwara Temple. Folk troupes and decorated palanquins will accompany the procession through MG Road and BB Road, culminating at Kannada Bhavana, where a stage program will follow.

The event will feature speeches on Kanaka Dasa’s teachings and the felicitation of meritorious SSLC and PUC students from the community. Achievers from various fields will also be honoured. All gram panchayats have been directed to celebrate Kanaka Dasa Jayanti at 9 a.m., while the main district program will begin at 12:30 p.m. Government offices have been instructed to mark the occasion appropriately.

Committees have been formed to oversee key arrangements such as invitations, stage setup, decoration, drinking water, ambulance service, security, lunch, cleanliness, and artist participation. Ravindra urged officials to ensure the event’s smooth and meaningful conduct.

He invited citizens, community leaders, and members of organizations to take part in the celebration and make it a success.

Additional DC Dr. N. Bhaskar, ZP Deputy Secretary Atik Pasha, Tahsildar Rashmi, and several officials and community representatives attended the meeting.