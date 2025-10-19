Delegation forms stolen: Factions clash in Belagavi

Belagavi

Tensions ran high during the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank election on Sunday as supporters of the Jarkiholi brothers and MLA Laxman Savadi factions clashed over stolen delegation forms.

The Savadi faction accused the Jarkiholi group of stealing their delegation forms, which are crucial for voting rights. Savadi supporters claimed that Appasaheb Bakulagude, the Jarkiholi panel candidate, was refusing to provide them with 40 delegation forms needed for casting votes. This led to heated verbal exchanges between the two groups and escalated into a physical scuffle.

Allegations were also made against Basava Gowda, who is linked to both the Savadi and Katti factions, for interfering and snatching voting rights from Savadi’s loyal delegates. The conflict quickly spread among the voters, resulting in fights between groups supporting each faction.

DCP Narayan Bharamani arrived at the scene to control the situation. He advised the Savadi supporters to file an official complaint with the Election Officer. Subsequently, more than 15 people from the Savadi faction went to the Camp Police Station and lodged a complaint, reporting that 24 delegation forms had been stolen.

The incident created a tense atmosphere at the polling area and highlighted the fierce rivalry between the two political factions during the election. Authorities have started investigating the matter to maintain order and ensure a fair voting process.

The clash underscores the intensity of local politics in Belagavi and the challenges faced in conducting peaceful elections.