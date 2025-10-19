Gas cylinder blast injures eight, bikes burn

Bagalkote

A gas cylinder explosion early Sunday morning injured eight people and burned seven motorcycles in Bagalkote district. The blast happened near Gaddanakeri Cross at around 2:30 a.m.

The fire started due to a short circuit caused by a liquid used in borewell drilling. This fire then ignited a nearby gas cylinder, making the explosion worse.

Among the injured were three women, two children, and three men. All are being treated at the government hospital. The injured have been identified as Kalmash Dariyappa Lokannabar (30), Sachin Prakash Meri (28), Ganesh (26), Dapu Devi (28), Dimple Patel (1 year), Sneha (22), Aishwarya (13), and Shruti (23).

Firefighters and police quickly arrived at the scene and prevented further damage. Police have registered a case against the borewell shop owner and building owner for negligence and unsafe storage of dangerous materials under sections 287 and 125 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, heavy rains caused damage in the district. In Mahalingpur town, a wall collapsed during the night, killing 11-year-old Darshan Nagappa Latoor. His brother is injured and admitted to a private hospital. The family lives in Patras house, and the accident happened early morning around 5 a.m. The boy’s mother and sister escaped safely. Police officer PSI Kiran Sattigeri visited the site.

R.B. Timmappur, Minister for Excise and Bagalkote District, expressed deep sorrow and ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased boy’s family. Medical care is being provided for the injured.

In Ilkal taluk, continuous rain caused 35 houses to collapse in 2 days. Villages affected include Budihal, Benkanadoni, Hirekodagali, Kambalihal, Tallikeri, Gudur SB, Amaravadagi, Keluru, Gorajanala, and Gudur SC. Thankfully, no deaths were reported in these areas.