Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 crore flood relief

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved an advance release of ₹1,950.80 crore as the second instalment of the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for Karnataka and Maharashtra. This money is meant to help these states provide quick relief to people affected by heavy rains and floods during this year’s southwest monsoon.

Out of this total amount, ₹384.40 crore is allocated for Karnataka, while Maharashtra will receive ₹1,566.40 crore. The funds aim to support flood-hit communities and aid in recovery efforts.

The government’s official statement said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Amit Shah’s guidance, is fully committed to helping states affected by floods, landslides, and cloudbursts. The Centre will continue to provide necessary assistance for relief and rescue work.

This year, the Centre has already released ₹13,603.20 crore to 27 states from the SDRF. Additionally, ₹2,189.28 crore has been given to 15 states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The statement also mentioned that ₹4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and ₹372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states.

Apart from financial help, the Centre has provided full logistical support, including deploying teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and the Air Force to assist in rescue and relief operations.

This year saw the highest deployment ever of 199 NDRF teams working in 30 states and Union Territories. These teams worked tirelessly to rescue people and provide relief during floods, landslides, and cloudbursts caused by the monsoon.

The government’s swift actions aim to reduce suffering and help affected people rebuild their lives as quickly as possible.