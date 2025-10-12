Matata, Rengeruk claim Delhi Half Marathon titles

New Delhi

Kenya’s Alex Nzioka Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk produced dominant performances to win the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday, marking only the second time in the event’s history that Kenyan runners triumphed in both categories.

Matata, who finished runner-up last year, ran a confident race from the start, clocking 59 minutes and 50 seconds to claim victory. The 27-year-old had earlier won the RAK Half Marathon this year and boasts seven sub-60-minute finishes in his career. Though he fell short of the Delhi course record of 58:53, Matata’s solo run in the final stretch left his competitors well behind. Ethiopia’s Bayelign Teshager finished second in 1:00:22, followed by Kenya’s James Kipkogei in 1:00:25.

In the women’s race, Rengeruk employed steady pacing before pulling away in the final kilometres to seal her title. She outpaced Ethiopia’s Mulat Tekle and Melal Biratu, while fellow Kenyan and World Half Marathon bronze medallist Catherine Amangole faded late in the race.

Among Indian elites, Abhishek Pal and Seema clinched top honours, earning ₹4 lakh each. Pal won the men’s race in 1:04:17, narrowly missing his personal best, while Kiran Matre (1:04:57) and Mohd Aleem (1:05:20) completed the podium. Making her debut, Seema dominated the women’s race with 1:11:23, ahead of Ujala (1:15:41) and Sanjivani Jadhav (1:15:52).

Both Indian winners expressed satisfaction with their performances and vowed to improve their timings in upcoming races.