Campbell, Hope lead West Indies fightback in Delhi

New Delhi

Openers John Campbell and Shai Hope put up a spirited resistance to keep West Indies alive on Day 3 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors, forced to follow on after being bowled out for 248, reached 173 for 2 at stumps, still trailing by 97 runs.

India had earlier enforced the follow-on after Kuldeep Yadav claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul. The left-arm wrist-spinner’s spell dismantled the West Indies middle order, dismissing Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, and Justin Greaves in quick succession. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with key strikes as India secured a massive 270-run lead.

When West Indies began their second innings, they lost Tagnarine Chanderpaul cheaply, caught by Shubman Gill off Siraj, and Alick Athanaze was bowled by Washington Sundar before tea. However, Campbell and Hope dug deep, frustrating India’s bowlers with a determined 140-run stand — their highest partnership of the year.

Campbell played confidently, reaching an unbeaten 87 with bold strokeplay, while Hope supported him solidly with 66 not out. The pair negotiated testing spells from Kuldeep, Sundar, and Bumrah, showing improved patience and application.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 175 and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 129 had powered India to 518 for 5 declared in their first innings. Despite India’s control for most of the match, the West Indies’ fighting spirit ensured that the contest will extend into the fourth day — their first such effort in six Tests in India.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 248 (Alick Athinaze 41, Shai Hope 36, Tagnarine Chanderpaul 34 ) & 173/2 (f/o) (John Campbell 87, Shai Hope 66)

India: 518/5 decl. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3-98) by 97 runs