Buddhist Vihara to Host Dhamma Chakra Pravartan

Vijayapura

The city’s Buddhist Vihara Construction Committee has announced that on October 14 at 11:30 am, the Sariputra Bodhidhamma Mahabuddha Vihara in Jalanagar will host a grand closing ceremony for the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day and Varshavas (Rainy Season Retreat). Zen Master Dr. Shaku Bodhidhamma stated that several preparatory programs, including meditation training sessions, have already been conducted leading up to the event. Devotees from various parts of the district and the state have actively participated, engaging with the teachings and messages of the Buddhist Dhamma. The closing ceremony is expected to be conducted in a meaningful and solemn manner.

Historically, Gautama Buddha delivered his first Dhamma Chakra Pravartan sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at Bodhgaya. Later, Emperor Ashoka, after his transformation following the Kalinga war, propagated the Dhamma for the second time, declaring it a victory of righteousness. In modern India, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar revived Buddhism on Ashoka Vijayadashami in Nagpur, embracing the Dhamma with over five lakh followers, marking the third turning of the Dhamma wheel. Thus, Vijayadashami and Dhamma Chakra Pravartan hold immense significance in Buddhism.

Varshavas, the three-month rainy season retreat, is a critical period in Buddhist practice. Monks remain at a single location to focus on meditation, spiritual practice, and inner purification, avoiding travel. This period enhances mental growth and deepens spiritual discipline.

Rajshekhar Yadahalli, President of the Vihara Committee, stated that on October 14, devotees will pay respects to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at his residence near the District Panchayati Cross at 9:30 am, followed by a Dhamma Rath Yatra featuring images of Buddha and Dr. Ambedkar en route to the Vihara, culminating in a stage program at 11:30 am. Vice President Shashikant Honwadkar, General Secretary Nagaraj Lambu, and other dignitaries will also participate.