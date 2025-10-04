Sunday, October 5, 2025
CM Siddaramaiah announces plans for a medical college and multi-speciality hospital in every district to improve healthcare access.

Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that his goal is to establish one government medical college and one multi-speciality hospital in each district to ensure that people, especially from the poor and middle-income groups, receive high-quality healthcare services.

Speaking at the inauguration of several projects in Belagavi, including the new super-speciality hospital building, residential quarters for house physicians, the Belagavi Smart City-funded Northwestern Karnataka Road Transport bus station, and development works at Rani Channamma University’s Hirebagewadi campus, the CM emphasized that merely constructing hospital buildings is insufficient. “We will also recruit specialist doctors and fill all vacant positions to provide comprehensive healthcare,” he said.

Currently, doctors from Prabhakar Kore’s multi-speciality hospital are providing free services at the government speciality hospital, and Siddaramaiah commended their contribution. He further highlighted that his government is committed to reducing inequality by creating opportunities and facilities for marginalized communities, ensuring they have access to essential services and mainstream opportunities.

The CM reiterated that these initiatives are being planned with the goal of bridging disparities in healthcare access, enabling all citizens, regardless of their social or economic background, to benefit from modern medical infrastructure and specialist care. The emphasis is on combining infrastructure development with expert staffing to deliver truly effective and equitable healthcare across the state.

