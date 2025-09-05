Mumbai on High Alert After Lashkar-e-Jihadi Bomb Threat

Mumbai



Mumbai Police have been placed on high alert following a threat message warning of bomb explosions across the city on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6. The message, received on the official WhatsApp number of the traffic police, claimed that 34 vehicles had been rigged with human bombs and that the city would be “shaken” by the blasts.

The sender identified themselves as “Lashkar-e-Jihadi” and alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India. The threat further claimed that 400 kg of RDX would be detonated, potentially causing massive casualties. While police officials suspect the message to be a hoax, security measures have been intensified across Mumbai. Authorities are investigating all leads and are searching for the individual behind the message.

The threat coincides with Mumbai’s 10-day Ganesh festival, prompting authorities to tighten security for the anticipated lakhs of devotees expected on the streets for the final day of celebrations. More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed, including 12 additional commissioners, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers, and 18,000 constables. For the first time, artificial intelligence will be used for traffic management and route updates during idol immersions.

Mumbai and Thane have recently witnessed multiple hoax bomb threats. Earlier this week, a 43-year-old man was arrested for falsely claiming a bomb had been planted at Kalwa railway station. In July, a similar bomb threat was reported at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and in January, several schools in Jogeshwari-Oshiwara received a threatening email claiming bombs were planted, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

The Mumbai Police have urged citizens not to spread rumours and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Combing operations are ongoing at key locations to ensure public safety during the festival.