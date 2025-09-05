Trump Targets Ties

We’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China: Donald Trump

Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that India and Russia have “fallen into China’s fold” after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial, sharing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping from an earlier meeting.

Trump’s remarks came a day after he accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring” against the U.S. along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin at an event in Beijing marking 80 years since World War II’s end. Beijing dismissed the allegation, stating that its diplomacy is not targeted against any third country.

Adding to the criticism, Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro described the growing ties among India, Russia, and China as “troublesome.” He argued that Modi should align more closely with Washington, Europe, and Ukraine instead of Moscow.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs avoided direct comments on Trump’s post but strongly rejected Navarro’s claims. “We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr. Navarro, and obviously reject them,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Trump highlighted his administration’s 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods and additional 25% levies on India’s Russian oil imports, calling them necessary trade measures. India has criticized these duties—among the highest globally—as “unjustified and unreasonable.”