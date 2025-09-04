Rajasthan police use tear gas on crowd

Jaipur

Police in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, used tear gas and baton charges on Thursday after villagers clashed with authorities following the brutal murder of a farmer in Dangri village, Fatehgarh subdivision. The unrest erupted when stones were thrown at police personnel, prompting them to take action to control the crowd.

The incident occurred after 50-year-old Khet Singh, a farmer from Sumel village, was attacked with a sharp weapon while sleeping in his field on the night of September 2. Severely injured, he was discovered the next morning by nearby farmers and rushed to Fatehgarh hospital. Referred to Barmer in critical condition, Singh later died during treatment. Locals said the attack stemmed from Singh having earlier stopped a group of men from hunting deer.

Following the murder, anger spread across Dangri. Villagers protested by closing shops on Wednesday, and violence escalated when a tyre-tube shop and three nearby shops were set on fire. Protesters also torched a dumper belonging to the accused. District Collector Pratap Singh and SP Abhishek Shivhare visited the village, deploying a heavy police presence and barricades while urging residents to stay indoors.

On Thursday, BJP leaders, including District President Dalpat Ram Meghwal, former MLA Sang Singh Bhati, and Swaroop Singh Khara, joined the protests. Khara demanded demolition of the accused’s houses and a religious structure allegedly built on government land, warning of direct action if demands were unmet by 4 pm. Crowds attempted to storm the village, pelting stones at police vehicles, leading to baton charges and tear gas being used.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the murder, promising strict action and justice for Singh’s family. The situation in Dangri remains tense, with additional forces deployed to prevent further violence.