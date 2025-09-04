Maha, Gujarat traders welcome GST 2.0 reforms

Nashik

Dairy traders in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Gujarat on Thursday welcomed the Central Government’s GST 2.0 reforms, calling them a significant step toward economic relief and growth, and praising it as a boost for Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Ramesh Narayan Pagar, a leading milk and cheese entrepreneur from Nashik, described the move as a gift from the government just ahead of the festive season. This reform will benefit both citizens and traders. Reduced rates will make essential commodities more affordable for the poor and middle class, easing their financial burden. Festivals like Navratri and Diwali will see increased business, positively impacting the overall economy. He thanked the government for prioritising public welfare and supporting businesses through these reforms.

Similarly, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, expressed appreciation on behalf of dairy traders. We thank PM Modi and the Finance Minister. The tax reduction is good news for both producers and consumers. It will boost consumption and expand the market for producers, he said. He added that, as the world’s largest milk-producing country, India benefits from reforms that strengthen both the dairy sector and the broader goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The GST Council recently approved major changes to India’s indirect tax system, with new slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while luxury and sin goods remain at 40 per cent. Many items previously taxed at 12 or 28 per cent will now fall under the new slabs, making essentials like groceries, fertilisers, footwear, and renewable energy products more affordable. This change is expected to leave more money in the hands of consumers, boosting spending and providing a significant stimulus to the economy.